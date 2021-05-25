Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 26, 1971
Total cost of extending the runway at Oneonta’s municipal airport will probably increase about 10 percent as a result of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrutiny and increased construction costs, City Engineer John Buck said yesterday.
Buck’s comments came after FAA representatives met with members of the Oneonta Airport Committee.
The city has applied for federal aid to increase the previous 3,400-foot runway by nearly 1,000 feet. Aid, if approved and that seems likely, would also cover “apron” improvements. (The “apron” is that paved section directly in front of the hangar.)
Present estimate for the improvements is $200,000. Buck said this figure would probably have to be increased by about $24,000 to $30,000.
The FAA representatives said they want clarifications on several points before processing of the aid application can continue. However, they told city officials to continue having consulting engineers Stearns and Wheler finalize design plans and start necessary land acquisition.
Present at yesterday’s meeting was Alfred T. McDonough, chief of the Airport Operations Branch of the FAA’s eastern regional office. The meeting was a follow-up to a letter McDonough wrote to Mayor James Lettis in which he outlined steps that would be necessary before the aid application could be acted upon.
Some of the requests were answered at yesterday’s meeting. Detailed answers to others will be provided by Stearns and Wheler. That firm will forward its answers to Buck who, in turn, will send them on to the FAA.
One question raised by the FAA is why plans call for extensions at both sides of the runway. Buck said this is necessary because officials don’t want to eliminate or alter an existing road.
Commented
