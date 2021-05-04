Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 5, 1971
NEW YORK — A $1-1/4 million contract has been awarded for the first stage of construction on Mine Kill State Park in Schoharie County. The new park will be built by the Power Authority of the State of New York as part of the one-million-kilowatt Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project.
The Contract was awarded to Halmar Construction Corporation of Mount Vernon, which was low among the four companies which submitted bids.
The major items of work are designed to prepare the site to serve as a major recreational area for residents and visitors. It will be situated about 40 miles southwest of Albany.
In addition to general excavation for roadways and structures, the chief items in the contract includes installation of a boat launching ramp in the power project’s lower reservoir, opening it to boating and fishing. Also included are installation of sewers and culverts, water supply wells, storage tank and pumphouse, plus landscaping and electrical work.
The contract requires that all work be completed before May 28, 1972.
Mine Kill State Park will be operated by the Capital District State Park Commission, which has headquarters in Saratoga Springs. It will include a swimming pool and bathhouse complex, which will be completed for summer use in 1973. The power project also will be completed in 1973.
The park will be situated between New York Route 30 and the lower reservoir of the power project.
