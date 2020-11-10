Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 11, 1995
NORWICH — Four years of planning and more than $600,000 in loans from the city will finally bring a Brooklyn company and up to 120 jobs to Norwich, according to city officials.
Perma Steel Inc., a manufacturer of steel shelving for grocery stores and other retailers, is due to move into the former Victory Markets dry goods warehouse on Borden Avenue by Jan. 1, according to Mayor Joseph L. Biviano Jr.
He said Jody P. Zakrevsky, the city’s former community development director who is now Delaware County’s planning director, began trying to lure the company four years ago. Red tape because of government loans offered to Perma Steel slowed the process, he said.
“We’ve been working on this since I got into office,” said Biviano, who was first elected mayor two years ago and was re-elected Tuesday.
50 years ago
Nov. 11, 1970
Bars and restaurants teeming with weekend fun-seekers have once again come under Common Council scrutiny.
Some aldermen want to extend occupancy laws to cover public places with a capacity of less than 100 people. (State law already covers larger places.)
In October 1969 the Council tabled an ordinance setting forth requirements for these smaller establishments but it did not come up again until last night.
There are places in town that wanted us to turn our backs to them on Friday and Saturday nights,” First Ward Alderman A.L. Parisian contends.
“In some of these places,” Parisian said, “ a person could pass out and never hit the floor.”
