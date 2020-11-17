Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
nov. 18, 1995
Two University of Rochester medical students arrived in Oneonta Wednesday to spend a month learning to be family practitioners through A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital.
Fox and the U of R Medical School have an agreement to provide clerkships for third-and fourth-year medical students. The clerkships will be part of the students’ family practice training.
“We have a pretty impressive situation in our family practices,” said Maggie Barnes, Fox director of community relations. “A soon-to-be-doctor can get a good taste of rural medicine.”
Groups of as many as four students at a time are coming to Fox between now and June. They will live in a house owned by Fox, about a block from the hospital.
50 years ago
nov. 18, 1970
A private citizen, armed with statistics and the results of a self-made survey, last night attacked Urban Renewal officials’ contention that 1,100 new parking spaces are needed in the UR project area.
Melville Norris of 6 Yager Ave., a retired employee of the D&H engineering department, termed the need “ridiculous.”
Using the hours downtown store are open as a base, Norris said the city’s 861 parking meters should have netted a maximum of $124,275 over the past 10 months.
Actual revenue collected for that period was $20,515, he said.
“Either we don’t need meters or we’re not collecting,” he said.
