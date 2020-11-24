Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 25, 1995
DELHI — On opening day of shopping season, some smaller store owners in Delaware County are shooting down prices to lure in shoppers from Oneonta’s thriving retail scene.
“We have been offering 10 percent off on all special order books and 20 percent on all hard covers, including the best sellers,” said Ross Greenberg, manager of Stonewall Books in Delhi. “That may mean only five bucks and that is not a whole lot of money, but it beats paying for gas to go all the way to Oneonta.”
Greenberg, like many other small shop owners, is competing against retail giants like Wal-Mart and BJ’s Wholesale Club in Oneonta for dollars during the busiest season of the year.
“We have two goals, one is to keep people from going to Oneonta. The other is to keep people from going to the video store. We want people to read books instead,” Greenberg said.
50 years ago
Nov. 25, 1970
New York State Power Authority Chairman James A. Fitzpatrick Tuesday announced that a representative of the Authority will be present, at the meeting called by Assemblyman Edwyn E. Mason December 2 at Gilboa-Conesville Central School, to listen and record complaints of Delaware and Schoharie residents about activities in connection with the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Power project.
The Authority was not represented as an earlier meeting in Bovina Center, although Mason had requested that a representative attend.
Fitzpatrick said the Authority had been unable to obtain a record of that meeting, although it has requested one, but had looked into all the allegations which appeared in press reports of the meeting. At the December 2 meeting, Fitzpatrick declared, proceedings will be tape-recorded so that it can have a record which will permit it to look into any allegations and make replies.
In the meantime, the Power Authority Chairman reviewed the published reports of the complaints, and denied their validity.
