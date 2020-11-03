Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 4, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Police have charged the teller who reported an Aug. 3 bank robbery with stealing the money herself.
Wendelyn Stevens, 39, of Maryland, was arraigned late Friday afternoon in Middlefield Town Court on a single count of third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and sent to the Otsego County Jail by Justice Raymond Burr in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Police say Stevens took $12,000 from her cash drawer at the Cooperstown Main Street branch of Wilber National Bank, left the bank and gave it to an alleged co-conspirator, 56-year-old Richard Smith of Oneonta. Later that day, she told police a man came up to her window, showed a gun and demanded large bills. Police say the money has not been recovered.
“The bank robbery is closed,” said state police Investigator H. Karl Chandler, whose Major Crimes Unit headed up an investigation that also included the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department and local police in both Cooperstown and Oneonta. “We have learned it was not in fact a bank robbery, but a case of embezzlement.”
50 years ago
Nov. 4, 1970
A 20-year-old SUCO sophomore is so concerned with the continuation of America’s space program that he has, in the past two years, visited Cape Kennedy three times, met every American astronaut and visited his representatives in both the Senate and House.
And today, Tom Brownell, a Worcester native, is awaiting a reply to his letter requesting a meeting with President Nixon.
Meanwhile, he is preparing his second exhibit to go on display in the Nation’s Air and Space Museum in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
“The space program is one of the greatest things this country has going today. But talk isn’t enough, results in the space program are what counts. But it’s also important to contact our congressmen to let them know what we think of the program,” Tom says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.