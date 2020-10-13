Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 14, 1995
An alleged scam artist arrested Thursday may have played a part in a robbery two months ago at Wilber National Bank in Cooperstown.
Richard G. Smith, 56, of 2 Gardner Place in Oneonta faces several charges — including two felonies — following an investigation into claims that objects he found in food he bought at area stores damaged his teeth.
City police are also working with the state police Major Crimes Unit, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department and the Cooperstown Village Police Department to find out if Smith played a part in the Aug. 3 bank robbery.
“We haven’t ruled that out at all,” said city police Detective Sgt. Carl J. Shedlock. He would not comment on other suspects under investigation.
50 years ago
Oct. 14, 1970
Veterans of the Vietnam War will lead a peace march through downtown Oneonta Saturday, the chairman of the march sponsoring committee has said.
The Rev. James Wentz, chairman of the 35-member sponsoring committee, said the “silent” march will, as in the past, contain no banners, leaflets or flags.
Last week the Common Council reversed the march route so as to not conflict with a Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen observance scheduled for Neahwa Park.
So, instead of forming in Wilber Park and proceeding to Neahwa, marchers will assemble in Neahwa Park at 11 a.m. and move through the downtown area to Wilber Park.
There, at the large pavilion, participants will be allowed to address the gathering.
