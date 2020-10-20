Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 21, 1995
“Art is a significant aspect of life. It is not a luxury, it is a necessity on a higher level,” says Jim Belleau.
That is one of the reasons Belleau, an Oneonta business owner and filmmaker, is making a documentary about award-winning poet David Kherdian.
“He taught me the true nature of art,” said Belleau.
Belleau, 39, owner of Principally Prints, has been in the framing business for 11 years, but he says making films is his true passion. When broadcast quality equipment became available, he bought some and went to work.
This is Belleau’s second film. His first, “Hill’s Gold,” is a “collage” about a year in the life of the city and 17 of its residents.
“It’s not just about Oneonta. It is more to do with the quality of life,” said Belleau, who has sent the film to WSKG, the public broadcasting station in Binghamton. The quality of life here is terrific.”
50 years ago
Oct. 21, 1970
Because of the steepness of the hill, more mudslides are possible in Wilber Park next spring unless stopgap measures are employed, Dr. P. Jay Fleischer, Oneonta State geologist and earth science teacher, said yesterday.
City Engineer John Buck replied Tuesday, “we’ll get some ‘muddy water’ but there definitely won’t be a repeat of last year’s slide.”
Fleischer made his comments when he accompanied 45 Center Street School fifth graders to the site of last spring’s mudslide in the park’s upper level.
The purpose of the visit was to allow the college instructor an opportunity to explain to the youngsters what had caused the slide, its damage and the future outlook.
Commented
