Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 28, 1995
DELHI — An agreement between the Coalition of Watershed Towns and New York City may have been reached, but officials are keeping quiet on the details.
According to a report in Friday’s edition of the New York Times, New York City has agreed to pay $1 billion over the next five years to upgrade sewage treatment plants and the roads and bridges it owns, offset economic burdens due to watershed regulations, and purchase buffer land around its wetlands.
All this was to be exchanged for the Coalition of Watershed Towns dropping its lawsuit against New York City.
Eric Greenfield, executive director for the Coalition of Watershed Towns, could not “confirm nor deny” the report Friday.
50 years ago
Oct. 28, 1970
The Oneonta Common Council last night rejected all bids for construction of a four-tiered, 360-car parking garage.
In doing so, it put up what local urban renewal officials consider a major roadblock to UR project progress.
Throughout months of discussion over the parking garage, urban renewal officials have said it was pivotal part of the entire renewal program.
Now Mayor James F. Lettis has somewhat reversed that approach.
After last night’s vote, the mayor said consideration of alternative parking proposals should be held off until the Council has a chance to thoroughly review the Urban Renewal Agency’s “amendatory” — or budget increase request.
The Agency has yet to formally present its request, which must be approved locally and by the federal government, but indications are that it will call for nearly a 50 percent budget increase — from $5.5 million to around $8 million.
