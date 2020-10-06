Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 7, 1995
Half the number of town of Oneonta residents use the Huntington Memorial Library as compared with city of Oneonta residents, but town taxpayers contribute only 8 percent of the local share to keep it running.
Marie Bruni, the library director, said city taxpayers paid $284,598 of the total $424,120 budget this year while town residents contributed $16,000.
The director said 1,528 town residents hold library cards versus 3,377 in the city.
Although her budget presentation to the town board in September asked for an increase in contributions to $25,000, the town’s 1996 proposed budget, presented Wednesday by town Supervisor Duncan Davie, is asking for a $1,000 increase.
“If the town of Oneonta had to staff and operate its own library, they would not be able to do so at the rate they are currently funding,” Bruni said
50 years ago
Oct. 7, 1970
SIDNEY — The local chapter of the helping hands organization coined The FISH is now officially in operation in the Tri-Town area.
The organization is comprised of “good neighbors” who want to offer their help in cases of unexpected emergencies. They are as close as the nearest telephone. A call to 563-2355 will put anyone in touch with someone who will help solve a problem.
FISH provides temporary emergency help in the home, temporary emergency transportation, services for shut-ins and information.
Emergency help in the home might mean someone to help with housework or shopping in the event of illness, someone to provide a meal, care for a child or locate a needed item. It might mean pitching in with farm chores in a family emergency.
