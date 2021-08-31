Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 1 1971
The Supreme Court’s decision that it is unconstitutional for states to give aid to non-public schools is a “major setback” for St. Mary’s School.
At least that is the opinion of the Rev. John Whalen, pastor of St. Mary’s Church.
The Supreme Court decision, reached last spring, spells trouble for St. Mary’s School, Father Whalen indicated in an interview yesterday.
The bill would have provided state aid for parochial schools.
“I think the Supreme Court was wrong in making its decision,” Father Whalen claimed. He feels the Justices should have at least waited for a report from President Nixon’s commission on Federal Aid to Non-Public Schools. “Their report was scheduled for March,” Father Whalen said.
The lack of state aid will present many problems to the Catholic school. “We’re going to need something approaching $10,000 to make up for what we’re losing in state aid,” he said.
The money was to have gone for assisting parents with the cost of tuition.
This is the first year St. Mary’s will be charging tuition for its students. The tuition was announced last winter in anticipation of the passage of a bill then pending approval in the state legislature which would give assistance to parents of students in non-public schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.