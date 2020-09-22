Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 23, 1995
State University College at Oneonta junior Guy Fiori thinks students who are 21 and older should be able to have a drink on campus.
“In the long run I think it’s better to let the drinking happen and be able to keep an eye on it and be alert to substance abuse problems rather than push it underground,” said Fiori, who is 19.
According to SUCO junior Greta Serokos, Fiori isn’t the only one who feels that way.
“You hear people talk about it all the time,” said Serokos, who will turn 21 in December and lives in a residence hall suite with three 21-year-olds. “They’ve been talking about changing the old Sidetrack Café in the Hunt Union into something else, and a lot of people are saying we should have a bar in there. It’s been a growing issue.”
50 years ago
Sept. 23, 1970
A new effort will be made to get the U.S. government to reopen the old Post Office building as a federal office building.
The on-again, off-again proposal came up at last night’s Urban Renewal Agency meeting.
Agency Chairman Richard Applebaugh suggested the impressive stone structure might make a suitable site for relocation of Social Security offices once that federal agency is forced to vacate its 116 Main St. office because of Urban Renewal demolition or widening of Main Street.
“I understand the Social Security Administration will require 5,000 feet of office space. That would provide a good start,” Applebaugh said.
