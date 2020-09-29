Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 30, 1995
Diane Bullis couldn’t hold back tears when talking about her 18 years working at Community Kids TLC, which closed Friday.
“I’m really unhappy,” said Bullis of Oneonta. “I put my life into this place — this is my second home.”
During her years at the child care center on River Street in Oneonta, Bullis took care of children ages 2 and 3, and infants — her “specialty.” In the playground outside, Joseph Hoffman, 17 months, raised his arms signaling he wanted to be picked up.
“He’s one of the babies,” Bullis said, holding a gleeful Joseph. “We’re just buddies.”
His mother arrived and he stretched his arms toward her, ready to go home. Bullis let go. She gave him a goodbye kiss.
50 years ago
Sept. 30, 1970
Albert S. Nader, former Oneonta mayor and currently president of the Oneonta Athletic Corp., which owns the Oneonta Yankee franchise in the New York-Pennsylvania League, is under consideration for another baseball job.
He is one of three known candidates for the post of president of the Eastern League, one of the cornerstone leagues on the structure of organized baseball.
Tommy Richardson, president of the Class AA league, has held that office form 36 years except for a five-year period from 1962 through 1967 when he headed up the International League.
Richardson has been retired by the directors of the league because of ill health and the search has been on for a successor since late in the 1970 season. He will be president emeritus.
“I feel honored to even be considered for this post in baseball,” Nader said last night, “and if I am lucky enough to be named I will try to the best of my ability to discharge the obligation.”
Commented
