Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 9, 1995
CADOSIA — Living in solitude on a mountain top would be a lonely experience for most people, but for 76-year-old “Coon Hill John,” the 1995 Delaware County Senior Citizen of the Year, it feels like he’s on top of the world.
Beneath the brim of a beat-up baseball cap twinkle a pair of young, blue eyes, contrasting the wrinkles and long, white beard that age has left John Okulsky of Cadosia, or “Coon Hill John,” as he prefers.
Coon Hill has devoted his life to bringing smiles and happiness to everyone he encounters and last month, the Delaware County Senior Center Council chose to recognize him as the 1995 Senior Citizen of the Year.
On a meager veterans’ pension and through some help from friends, Okulsky sponsors an annual Easter egg hunt for local children, a free community Christmas dinner, plants flowers around homes and performs countless acts of kindness that have earned him the respect for the community.
50 years ago
Sept. 9, 1970
Bicycle riders who have enjoyed a freedom from city ordinances may soon find a change in the attitude of the Oneonta Police Department.
The city has ordinances banning the riding of bicycles on sidewalks and riding bicycles at night without lights or reflectors, but the ordinances haven’t been obeyed and the police haven’t been able to do anything about it.
The problem was brought up at last night’s Public Safety Board meeting by liaison Alderman Edward Griffin.
Griffin noted that he had seen children riding bicycles at night without reflectors or lights.
After some discussion, Commissioner Wood suggested that an offender’s bicycle be taken away from him and the parents made to come to the police station to claim it.
