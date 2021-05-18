Streaming to continue with hoopla

It’s time for another month of bonus borrows from our streaming service, hoopla. Choose as many items as you would like from the list. There are tons of ebooks, audiobooks, comics, movies and more to choose from.
Check out the list of bonus borrows at www.hoopladigital.com/collection/12769. Just a reminder: the borrow limit is six items per month. Any item from the list does not count toward your monthly borrows.
Take and Make Pictures
There will be two more Take and Make Kits this spring. Be sure to email pictures of finished project(s) to huntingtonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com. Those who send five pictures of completed crafts or STEAM Ahead to Go activities, will receive a free Stewart’s ice cream.
New for you
“Laundry Love: finding joy in a common chore” by Patric Richards. A fashion pro, textile expert and founder of Laundry Camp at the Mall of America shares his tips, tricks and hacks to change your relationship with doing laundry while saving time, money and the planet.
“The Final Twist” by Jeffrey Deaver. Taking on a mission his father began years ago — to find a missing courier bag that contains a catastrophic secret — Colter Shaw plays a cat-and-mouse game with a corporate espionage firm and gets some help from an unexpected figure from his past to expose the truth.
“Rodney Scott’s world of BBQ: every day is a good day” by Rodney Scott. The chef and co-owner of Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina, shares home-state traditions and tips on building a barbeque pit to make pit-smoked turkey, barbecued spare ribs, smoked chicken wings, Ella’s banana puddin’ and hush puppies.
“The Summer of Lost and Found” by Mary Alice Monroe. With her family, finances, emotions, relationships and health teetering on the brink, Linnea Rutledge finds her life further complicated by her feelings for John, an old flame who turns up from California and is quarantining next door.
“Food between Friends” by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The Modern Family star and his “Julie & Jesse” co-blogger present a debut cookbook inspired by the traditional foods of their Southwestern and Southern hometowns, offering adaptations for such classic favorites as hatch green chile mac and cheese and grilled chicken with Alabama white barbecue sauce.
“That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner. While trying to pinpoint the root of her dissatisfaction with her life, Daisy Shoemaker begins receiving misdirected emails meant for another woman and starts living vicariously through her until she discovers that their connection was not completely accidental.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
