An updated free and reduced price meal policy for area school children has been announced.

Free and reduced meals or free milk may be provided based on 2022-23 household and income eligibility.

Household income guidelines are as follows for free lunch, breakfast and milk: Household of 1: annual $17,667; monthly $1,473; twice per month $737; every two weeks $680; weekly $340; 2: $23,803, $1,984, $992, $916, $458; 3: $29,939, $2,495; $1,248, $1,152, $576; 4: $36,075, $3,007, $1,504, $1,388, $694; 5: $42,211, $3,518, $1,759 $1,624, $812; 6: $48,347, $4,029, $2,015, $1,860, $930; 7: $54,483, $4,541, $2,271, $2,096, $1,048; 8: $60,619, $5,052, $2,526, $2,332, $1,166. Each additional: $6,136, $512, $256, $236, $118.

Guidelines for reduced priced lunch and breakfast are: 1: $25,142, $2,096, $1,048, $967, $484; 2: $33,874, $2,823, $1,412, $1,303, $652; 3: $42,606, $3,551, $1,776, $1,639, $820; 4: $51,338, $4,279, $2,140, $1,975, $988; 5: $60,070, $5,006, $2,503, $2,331, $1,156; 6: $68,802, $5,734, $2,867, $2,647, $1,324; 7: $77,534, $6,462, $3,231, $2,983, $1,492; 8: $86,266, $7,189, $3,595, $3,318, $1,659.

Each additional: $8,732, $728, $364, $336, $168.

Schools that have informed The Daily Star that meal service will be provided at no charge during the 2022-23 school year include Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford, the Robert W. Harrold BOCES campus in Norwich, Milford, Sidney and Unatego.

Parents may call their local school district for more information.

