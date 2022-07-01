GRADUATES
SUNY CANTON
The following area students graduated from SUNY Canton in May. Caitlin I. Baker of Cooperstown, Brittany George of Mount Upton, Brianna Russman of Sharon Springs and Kayla N. Sellers of Sharon Springs.
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
Mya Murdock of Mount Vision graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in entrepreneurship from the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.
HARTWICK COLLEGE
Dominick J. Abbate of Cooperstown and Margaret L. Harmon of Milford graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta in May.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Nathan Daniel Climenhaga of Cherry Valley received a bachelor of science in civil engineering, architectural & facade engineering minor from Clarkson University in Potsdam.
DEAN'S LIST
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
John P. Lambert of Cooperstown is among than 1,700 students who were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
SUNY NEW PALTZ
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean's list at SUNY New Paltz. Athena Anthos of Sharon Springs, Zachary Fanion of Cooperstown, Marcus Mosenson of Roseboom, Vincent Santini of New Berlin, Liv Spina of Worcester and Emma Warner of Westford.
SUNY CANTON
The following area students were named to the spring semester president's list at SUNY Canton. Caitlin Baker of Cooperstown, Shannon Lloyd of New Berlin, Kayla N. Sellers of Sharon Springs and Brooke A. Foster of West Winfield.
Savannah Beckley of Cooperstown and Brianna Russman of Sharon Springs, were named to the spring semester dean's list at SUNY Canton.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Reed Porter of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean's list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Delaney Kate Holohan of Cooperstown, a senior majoring in engineering and management, was named to the dean's List for the spring semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
SUNY POTSDAM
The following are students were named to the spring semester president's list at SUNY Potsdam. Andrew Bowen of Hartwick, Brionnah Buck of Worcester, Tess Hecker of West Edmeston and Caroline Whitaker of Hartwick.
SIENA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president's list at Siena College in Loudonville. Victor Gelfuso of Richfield Springs and Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester.
Area students named to the dean's list include Victoria Graml of Richfield Springs, Erin Herring of Garrattsville, Daniel Johnson of Edmeston and Melanie Sterling of West Winfield
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Carly Erway of Fly Creek was named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Ashley Harrington of New Berlin was named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
SUNY ONEONTA
More than 1,200 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean's list honors for the spring semester. The following area students were among them. Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Jerred Brodie of Mount Vision, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Joseph Clark of West Winfield, Ronica Clarke of Richfield Springs, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Katherine Kodz of Richfield Springs, Faith Logue of Hartwick, Kayleigh Osborn of West Winfield, Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs, Jillian Segina of Mount Vision, Amanda Snyder of Fly Creek and Nicholas Zamelis of Cooperstown.
HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Dominick Abbate of Cooperstown, Kyleigh George of New Berlin, Margaret Harmon of Milford and Autumn Pope of Mount Vision.
Archaeology student attends field school
SUNY Oneonta student Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs spent the last month digging into the past and honing skills for the future during the Pine Lake Archaeological Field School, now in its 19th year.
According to a media release, the collaborative effort between SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, the Archaeological Field School introduced students to the basic methods archaeologists use to identify, excavate, record and interpret archaeological sites. SUNY Oneonta provides most of the equipment, while Hartwick provides the place — Pine Lake Environmental Campus in West Davenport.
At the site, described as tucked away in a field nestled between Pine Lake and Charlotte Creek, students worked each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., sifting through excavated dirt and searching for evidence of ancient hunter-gatherer communities in an area believed to have been a gathering place for Native American people thousands of years ago. In addition to seven SUNY Oneonta students, students from SUNY Albany, SUNY Buffalo and Syracuse University also attended.
According to SUNY Oneonta Anthropology Professor Renee Whitman who started the field school in 2003 and co-directs it now, Pine Lake is the only pre-historic field school in the region. It's also one of the only field schools where students spend time in the field and in the lab, processing found artifacts, analyzing and completing data entry. When not in the field or the lab, students cook and have meals together, socialize and stay in cabins at Pine Lake.
