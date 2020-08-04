HML’s Summer Reading Program is still going strong in its fifth week and there are three wonderful weeks still ahead. It’s not too late to register your family for HML’s Summer Reading Program. Register now at bit.ly/hmlr2 to log reading and participate in programs, activities and raffles. Some activities that you can participate in are our Coloring Contest, Guessing Jar and Build-It Challenge.
If your family loves drawing or coloring, participate in our Coloring Contest. The theme for this summer’s contest is “What do you Love About the Library?” Draw a picture that best fits this theme and bring it by the library with your child’s name and age written on it. There are four age groups and that means four Golden Guernsey gift cards to win! These age groups are 0 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9, and 10 to 12.
Did you know that HML has a YouTube channel? Search for hmloneonta on Youtube.com to find several activity videos including our Guessing Jar video. In this video, your family will find a jar of gold treasure left behind by a pirate and his crew. Can you guess how much gold treasure is inside this jar? We’ll give you a hint. It’s more than 100. The entry that comes closest to the number without going over will win a Golden Guernsey gift card.
Every Monday on HML’s Facebook page, we post a new Build-It Challenge. Using LEGOs or any other materials you have at home, try building your creation to best fit our weekly theme. Some themes we’ve had so far this summer were Ice Cream, Jack’s Beanstalk and Flowers. Each time your family participates, you will earn a virtual raffle ticket. Your family has the chance to win one of two LEGO Creative Suitcase kits.
HML’s Summer Reading Program will continue until Friday, Aug. 21. At the end of summer, all winners will be announced. Until then, I hope you continue reading and enjoying all that summer has to offer you and your family.
Kathryn Prada is youth librarian at Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. The Library Corner column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
