Summer enrichment opportunities proved popular with HML patrons

Tails and Tales, the Summer Reading Program provided HML with a great opportunity to reconnect with library patrons after more than a year of COVID-related restrictions. Activities related to the program were held outside for safety reasons, but it was the first time we got to interact face-to-face in that singularly human way that helps all of us thrive. The Summer Kick-off felt like a grand reunion!
Overall, HML provided 41 opportunities for enrichment including Story Time programs, Take & Make kits, STEAM Education and Outreach. On top of all that, 131 children participated in the Reading Challenges and read a total of 3,357 books. For the second year, youths logged the number of books they read into an online program called READsquared.
The most popular special programs this year were Summer Kick-off and Barnyard Adventures. Dan the Snakeman was also a big hit at the Summer Awards Party where the youngsters picked up their certificates and we gave them even more books.
Take & Make kits have taken on a life of their own since first making them during the pandemic closures. Even though our doors are open again, we can’t seem to make enough to meet the demand and we’re glad the library has helped enrich the lives of children outside of our walls. This program requires a large investment of time and money and we thank the Friends of HML for supporting it and its members for taking the time to put together each kit. More than 360 kits were enjoyed during the Summer Reading Program.
Adults fully embraced the Summer Reading Program. Each week we held a Reading Raffle with prizes donated from downtown businesses. We so appreciate Wise Guys Sammy’s, Theresa’s Emporium, Green Earth, Latte Lounge, Green Toad, Artisans’ Guild and Magic Box for their donations! More than 300 patrons submitted raffle tickets and overall, almost 600 books were read by adults this summer. A bingo game was also held and the first place prize was a Kindle Fire HD8 and Wise Guys Sammy’s gift card. The second place prize was a Nook GlowLight Plus, puzzle and Wise Guys Sammy’s gift card. Congratulations readers!
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
