MORRIS — Following a two-year pause, Butternut Valley Alliance will host its 12th annual Summer Harvest Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Guy Rathbun Park, behind the firehouse.
According to a media release, the festival is held to showcase vendors at Butternut Valley farmer's markets in Morris and Gilbertsville. Produce, baked goods, jewelry and crafts will be featured. Local artists are also expected to demonstrate their art making processes.
Free samples of dishes using locally grown food prepared by the Empire House Restaurant will be served, as well as ice cream from Get the Scoop in Morris and burgers and hot dogs prepared by Gates Cole Insurance.
Door prizes in the form of “Butternut Bucks,” which may be spent at the market, will be awarded throughout the event.
Live entertainment will include local artists performing folk, rock and popular songs and there will be free face painting and an activity table for children.
Tired Iron of Butternut Valley will display an antique tractor and host a pedal powered tractor pull for youngsters.
BVA will provide information about its activities, its sunflower logo T-shirts will be for sale, and this year's Visionary Scholar Award submissions will be displayed.
Local organizations such as Otsego Outdoors, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Otsego County Conservation Association and Otsego Land Trust will also have information tables at the event.
Parking for individuals with limited mobility is available next to the firehouse. General parking is available behind Naylor's off North Broad Street. Street parking is available on Main Street and on Church Street.
The BVA is a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to encourage the Butternut Valley Watershed to become an even better place to live, work and play.
Visit www.butternutvalleyalliance.org or call Director Michele Farwell at 607-643-2992 for more information.
