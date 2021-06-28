Summer hours and summer reading

Beginning this week, the library will be open for summer hours. On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday we’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..
For some great summer reads that fit the Tails and Tales theme, try “The Travelling Cat Chronicle”s by Hiro Arikawa. It is a life-affirming anthem to kindness and self-sacrifice. It shows how the smallest things can provide the greatest joys. This was an international best-seller and explores how the most important journey is the one that shows us how to follow our hearts.
“Lily and the Octopus” by Steven Rowley tells a tale of a man who is reminded of how it feels to love fiercely, to fight for a loved one, and to work through the pain of letting go as he becomes gradually aware of his devoted bond with his aging canine companion.
“Hollow Kingdom” by Kira Jane Buxton is about S.T., a domesticated crow whose owner develops a debilitating malady. As S.T. ventures out into a wild and frightening new world, he discovers that the neighbors are devouring each other. Humanity’s extinction has seemingly arrived, and the only one determined to save it is a foul-mouthed crow whose knowledge of the world around him comes from his television.
“Wildhood” by Barbara Natterson-Horowitz exams the connection between human and animal health in the adolescent young adult’s life. They find that the same four universal challenges are faced by every adolescent human and animal on earth: how to be safe; how to navigate hierarchy; how to court potential mates; and how to feed oneself. It describes that how human and animal adolescents and young adults confront the challenges of wildhood shapes their adult destinies.
“Mama’s last hug: animal emotions and what they tell us about ourselves” by F.B.M. de Waal discusses findings about animal emotions, based on de Waal’s renowned studies of the social and emotional lives of chimpanzees, bonobos, and other primates. De Waal discusses facial expressions, animal sentience and consciousness. He distinguishes between emotions and feelings, all the while emphasizing the continuity between our species and other species.
“A Cat’s Tale: a Journey Through Feline History” by Paul Koundounaris is the history of felines; their origins, the evolution of the relationship with their human companions, and the surprising ways in which feline history parallels that of humanity. The story of catkind is told from prehistoric Felis to ancient Egyptian cat goddesses, key cats of the Enlightenment to swashbuckling pirate felines and infamous American tabbies. It’s all here.
“The Constant Rabbit” by Jasper Fforde tells a tale of 1.2 million human size rabbits living in the UK. They can walk, talk, drive cars and they like to read Voltaire. A family of rabbits is about to move into Much Hemlock, a cozy little village in Middle England where life revolves around summer fetes, jam making, gossipy corner stores, and the oh-so-important Best Kept Village awards. No sooner have the rabbits arrived than the villagers decide they must depart, citing their propensity to burrow and breed, and their shameless levels of veganism. But Mrs. Constance Rabbit is made of sterner stuff, and she and her family decide they are to stay. Unusually, their neighbors decide to stand with them, and soon discover that you can be a friend to rabbits or humans, but not both. With a blossoming romance, acute cultural differences, enforced rehoming to a MegaWarren in Wales, and the full power of the ruling United Kingdom Anti-Rabbit Party against them, Peter and Pippa are about to question everything they had ever thought about their friends, their nation, and their species.
