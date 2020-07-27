Summer programs spell F-U-N at Huntington library

Summer is in full swing here at the library.
Despite the doors being closed, except for browsing and computer appointments, our Adult Summer Reading Program hasn’t changed too much. We are still offering Reading Bingo for a chance to win two great prizes. Enjoy a game and pizza night courtesy of a donation from Serenity Hobbies of the fun party game, Blank Slate and a $40 Sal’s gift card. The other prize is a month of online cooking classes with America’s Test Kitchen and a $40 Green Earth gift card.
We also brought back the Reading Raffle. Every book or audiobook that leaves the library has a ticket in it. Once the book is read, fill out your name and number for a chance to win an HML branded tote filled with fun book and library-related items. There will be two drawings — one in July and one in August.
Our Virtual Book Club will continue through the summer. This month’s selection is “Wicked as You Wish” by Rin Chupeco. The book is a fun twist on fairy tales where the Prince of Avalon must hide from the Snow Queen in….Arizona! Book club meets the last Tuesday of every month on Zoom. Check out our events for more information including the meeting’s ID and password or contact us at huntingtonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com.
The library is also hosting a Local Author Summer Series on Zoom. Last Wednesday, July 22, we had a wonderful talk with Deborah Blake about her writing process and why she loves the library. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, we will host “Crime of Being” author Alice Licthenstein. Her talk will be a little different as we discuss her new book exclusively and talk about the relevance of it today in the current social climate. We hope you join us.
Adult Escape Rooms are back. This summer, our popular escape room program is coming to an exclusive new venue — your own imagination. Join our resident game master as she guides you through an escape room that exists only in your mind. This fun combination of escape rooms and tabletop gaming will give you a chance to solve puzzles and save the day from the safety of your own home. You’ll play as a group of knights waylaid by an evil witch. You’ll have to escape her clutches and find the antidote for the poisonous mushrooms she fed you before time runs out. There are multiple dates and times for these. Please check Eventbrite and search Huntington Memorial Library to get tickets or check our Facebook page.
I am working on a fun little morning “show” to be held at 10 a.m. Fridays on Facebook live called Lit Lattes that will start July 31. Join me and guests as we drink some coffee (or tea), discuss new releases and talk about our favorite and not so favorite books. More information will follow in the upcoming week.
Have a great, healthy summer and happy reading!
Ariel Wilber is public services librarian at Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Library Corner appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
