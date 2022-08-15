The end of the Summer Reading Program is upon us. I hope you had fun reading to our theme, Oceans of Possibilities. It was our first year to use an online service to track reading for both youths and adults.
In the coming weeks, we’ll review and assess our program and find out if an online environment was used by our community of readers.
For me, having the convenience of reporting reading from my phone made all the difference.
It’s the last week for youth programs and Miss Kathryn’s last week at the library. She will host Messy Art, Lego Club, a Teen Fantasy Book Club with the Teen Center, Storytime in the Park, a Stuffed Animal Workshop, the Music Makers program, Afternoon Explorers and finally, the Summer Reading Awards Party. The Awards Party will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, in Huntington Park and Stewart’s is donating ice cream.
I hope to see you at the event to say good-bye to Miss Kathryn, but also to win raffle prizes, get your reading award, and to learn how many books our library community read this summer. This is a drop-in event but come early while the ice cream lasts!
The Adult Summer Reading Program will wrap up at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. We won’t have ice cream but the library staff will competing to win your vote for the best Literary Mocktail! At the event, you will get to mix the ingredients according to the recipes, then vote for your favorite. The recipe cards are yours to take home.
We’ll also draw for the winners of the Reading Raffle. There’s a prize for readers who used the Beanstack app, and another for readers who turned in print raffle tickets. The prizes are wonderful and if you are present and win, you get first choice of which prize to take home.
It’s been a wonderful summer so let’s celebrate the last glorious days together.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
