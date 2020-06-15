Summer reading set to begin soon

In spite of the pandemic, the Summer Reading Program at HML will be better than ever. You’ll find a wide variety of resources for in-real-life and online activities. This summer the theme is Imagine Your Story. All programs for youths may be found online at READsquared. You can register now at hmloneontany09.readsquared.com. The program will begin Monday, June 29, when you can pick up your registration prize and start your READsquared adventures.
In READsquared, you can complete reading challenges and go on adventures to earn points toward a prize. Many of the activities are based on outdoor explorations and challenges but you can also virtually tour the Louvre in Paris and try out virtual escape rooms. Just like the typical Summer Reading Program, you can participate in either the Read to Me (birth to 12) or the Independent Reader (ages 6 to 18) program. Both programs include modules titled Reading Adventure, Be Creative, STEAM, Go Outside, Imagine Your Story and Virtual Fun. These will be wonderful resources to help parents keep their children engaged with exploring their environment, engaging their creativity and learning in diverse environments.
Virtual Story Times will be offered on Zoom or Facebook Live throughout the summer. The old favorite programs like the building contest (an expanded version of the Lego Challenge), a coloring contest and the guessing jar haven’t been forgotten either. Take and Make Craft Kits will be available to pick up at the library. While you’re here, go to Huntington Park for a scavenger hunt to find the fairies. I think this hybrid program will offer flexibility for families and a great mix of activities. Caregivers won’t have to plan activities for their kids if they log into READsquared this summer.
Digital Literacy programs will continue too. Minecraft Camp is taking an interesting turn as youth work through the challenges from the comfort of their homes while Bridget moderates the group from afar. Instead of one Code Camp and a STEAM Ahead Camp, there will be a weekly Coding Club using Code Combat.
The Skype a Scientist program matched the library with Dr. Cole Imperi who will talk about her research in botany as it relates to death. Yes, there are many deadly plants in fairy tales and fantasy stories and the Q&A could lead to some very interesting discussions. This program may need to be for all ages because I know I’m going to sign up.
Escape Rooms this summer will be a mash-up of tabletop and in-person escape rooms where the game master will lead people through imaginary spaces. I’ve done a few of these during NY Pause and really enjoyed them.
The STEAM @ Home program can be found on READsquared and some of the activities are in the COVID-19 STEAM Survival Guide. The Survival Guide is a resource you don’t want to miss. It’s an all-encompassing set of activities that will take the pressure off of parents who are scrambling to find activities for the kids. It is packed with resources and some of them are available in the STEAM Summer Reading Program.
Adults haven’t been left out either. We will continue to have Virtual Book Clubs, Reading Raffle and bingo games. With luck, we’ll be able to open the doors of the library and actually see you face to face. Fingers crossed.
