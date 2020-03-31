Support available online and by phone
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network has scheduled two support group meetings for families of individuals with special needs who may be facing unique challenges following the coronavirus outbreak.
Families may participate online or by phone.
The first meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. The required registration is available at
The second meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/sbooje6.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
