MONDAY
BOVINA
AA open, Big Book, step group, 7 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, Main Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
CHERRY VALLEY
AA open discussion, 7:30 p.m.; Cherry Valley Community Center, Genesee Street. For info: AA hotline 888-2B-SOBER.
COBLESKILL
AA Grapevine, noon, United Methodist Church Hall, 107 Chapel St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
COOPERSTOWN
AA closed discussion, noon, Christ Episcopal Parish Church House, 69 Fair St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA closed literature meeting, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 19 Elm St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
DELHI
AA All or Nothing Group, noon, The Turning Point, 167 Main St., closed, topic discussion meeting.
DEPOSIT
AA closed step group, 8 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 14 Monument St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
FLEISCHMANNS
AA closed step meeting, Fleischmanns Community Church, 904 Main St.
GREENE
AA closed group, 7 p.m. Zion Episcopal Church, 10 N. Chenango St.
NORWICH
AA Early Risers open meeting, 7 a.m., United Methodist Church, 74 N. Broad St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA Young at Heart closed meeting, 8 p.m., St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 30 Pleasant St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
ONEONTA
AA 449 open discussion Group, noon, open discussion, 22 Elm St., enter on side by driveway. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA Cornerstone Group open meeting, Steps, reading out of 12 and 12 book, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Church, 2 Walling Ave.
AA Morning Reflections closed literature, 7:30 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Friends of Recovery of Delaware & Otsego Counties Telephone Recovery Support, for info: 607-267-4435, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NA Rock Bottom open meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: hot line, 607-762-9116.
Otsego County Regional Warm Line, 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., 607-433-0661, 800-377-3281.
S-Anon, for those affected by someone else’s sexual behavior, 5:15 p.m., For info, location: 800-210-8141.
Self-mutilators Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info: 607-376-3300.
Southern Tier AIDS Program, information on AIDS education, support services; free, anonymous HIV testing, 800-333-0892.
TOPS 375 weigh-in, 5:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-1838.
Violence Intervention Program hot line, for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault for residents of Otsego County, 607-432-4855.
Nicotine Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Front meeting room. For info: Ed, 845-332-7803.
OTEGO
AA Back to Basics open discussion group, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 8 Church St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
SCHOHARIE
AA Schoharie Recovery open discussion group, noon, Reformed Church, Main Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
SIDNEY
AA FirstThings First open meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
STAMFORD
AA open step meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 88 Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
WALTON
AA closed discussion, 8 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, Benton Avenue. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Double Trouble, 1 p.m., RSS conference room, 132 Delaware St., third floor. For info: 607-865-3164.
NA Just For Today, 7 to 8 p.m., ambulatory waiting room, Delaware Valley Hospital.
Nar-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m., New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Ave.
TOPS, 5 p.m., Riverside Alliance Church, Stockton Avenue. For info: Helen, 607-510-4118.
WEST ONEONTA
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Spirit and Truth Ministries, 2886 County Route 8. For info: 607-743-0725.
