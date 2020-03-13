SATURDAY
BAINBRIDGE
AA Bottom Liners open discussion group, 7 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 32 S. Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
NA open meeting, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 13 N. Main St.
COOPERSTOWN
AA closed discussion, 7:30 a.m., Christ Episcopal Parish House Church, 69 Fair St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
DELHI
Stay Straight Group of NA, noon, The Turning Point, 167 Main St.
HAMDEN
AA closed discussion, 9 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, state Route 10. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
JEFFERSON
AA Living Sober open discussion group, 8 p.m., Jefferson United Methodist Church, Main Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
MIDDLEBURGH
AA open big book, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson United Methodist Church, Main Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
NORWICH
AA open discussion group, 8 p.m., Chenango Memorial Hospital basement, 117 N. Broad St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA Early Risers open meeting, 7 a.m., United Methodist Church, 74 N. Broad St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
ONEONTA
AA Saturday night open speaker discussion meeting, 6:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA Seeking Serenity open discussion group, noon, 22 Elm St., enter on side by driveway. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Narcotics Anonymous: Time for a Change, 7 p.m., open speaker meeting, The Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info: hot line, 607-762-9116.
Oneonta-Delhi MS Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.; people with MS, friends and family welcome. For info: Phil Young, 607-433-1169, or Mona Sen, 718-637-3518.
Otsego County Regional Warm Line, 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., 607-433-0661, 800-377-3281.
Rebellion Dogs AA meeting, 7:30 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Southern Tier AIDS Program information on AIDS education, support services; free, anonymous HIV testing, 800-333-0892.
Violence Intervention Program hot line, for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault for residents of Otsego County, 607-432-4855.
SCHOHARIE
AA Recovery open discussion group, noon, Reformed Church, Main Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
WALTON
AA Easy Does It open speaker group, 8 p.m., New Directions Treatment Center, Kerrs Creek Road. For info: 607-865-8974.
To include your group’s meeting in this listing, send the information, including the group’s name and the time, date and location of the meeting, to “Support Groups,” 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta NY 13820, Attn: Newsroom; fax to 607-432-5707; or email to community@thedailystar.com. Changes may also be made by calling 607-432-1000, ext. 259 or 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.