SUNDAY
AFTON
AA open step meeting, 8 p.m., St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, Route 7. For info: AA hot line, 888- 2B-SOBER.
ANDES
AA open discussion meeting, 7 p.m., Andes Presbyterian Church, 70 Delaware Ave. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
CENTRAL BRIDGE
AA Bridge Over Troubled Waters open steps and open Big Book, 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Church Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
COOPERSTOWN
AA closed Big Book, 4 p.m. First Baptist Church, 19 Elm St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Narcotics Anonymous closed step meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, Glen Avenue and Chestnut Street. For info: 607-437-9056.
DOWNSVILLE
AA open discussion group, 7 p.m., Colchester Community Church, Main Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
JEFFERSON
AA Covered Bridge open Big Book, 6 p.m., Buckhill Farms, 185 Fuller Road. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
HOBART
AA One Great Hour of Sharing open discussion meditation group, 11 a.m., Hobart Presbyterian Church, 5 Maple Ave. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
NORTH BLENHEIM
AA, 6 p.m., Methodist Church Hall. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
NORWICH
AA Sunday Night open speaker meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 37 W. Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888- 2B-SOBER.
ACOA Al-Anon meeting, 5:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, North Broad Street. For info: 607-336-1954.
ONEONTA
AA Live and Let Live open discussion group, 2 p.m., Fox Center conference room. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA closed discussion, 8 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Al-Anon 12-step meeting, 7 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-353-9343.
Let’s Talk life transitions support group, 4 to 6 p.m., Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info: 607-434-8235.
Narcotics Anonymous: Time for a Change, open topic basket meeting, 7 p.m., Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info: hot line 607-762-9116.
Otsego County Regional Warm Line, 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., 607-433-0661, 800-377-3281.
Overeaters Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., Turning Point, 22 Elm St. Based on AA’s 12 steps. No fees or weigh-ins. For info: Ed, 607-437-4970.
Southern Tier AIDS Program information on AIDS education, support services; free, anonymous HIV testing, 800-333-0892.
Violence Intervention Program hot line, for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault for residents of Otsego County, 607-432-4855.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS
AA Gratitude Anniversary, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Canadarago Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
WALTON
AA Easy Does It open discussion group, 8 p.m., New Directions Treatment Center, Kerrs Creek Road. For info: 607-865-8974.
To include your group’s meeting in this listing, send the information, including the group’s name and the time, date and location of the meeting, to “Support Groups,” 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta NY 13820, Attn: Newsroom; fax to 607-432-5707; or email to community@thedailystar.com. Changes may also be made by calling 607-432-1000, ext. 259 or 206.
