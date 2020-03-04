THURSDAY
AFTON
AA closed discussion meeting, 8 p.m., St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, 125 Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
COBLESKILL
Women's AA, open step, noon, United Methodist Church Hall, 107 Chapel St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church Hall, 107 Chapel St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
COOPERSTOWN
AA open speakers discussion meeting, 8 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church parish house, 69 Fair St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
DELHI
AA All or Nothing Group, open meeting, noon, The Turning Point, 167 Main St.
AA closed Big Book meeting, 7 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 134 Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Al-Anon 12-step group, 6 p.m., United Ministry conference room.
DEPOSIT
AA Live and Let Live closed discussion group, 8 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 14 Monument St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
HOBART
AA One Great Hour of Sharing open literature group, 7 p.m., Hobart Presbyterian Church, 5 Maple Ave. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
MARGARETVILLE
AA closed literature group, noon, Advent Christian Church, Orchard St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
NORWICH
AA Early Risers open meeting, 7 a.m., United Methodist Church, 74 N. Broad St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Autism Support Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Norwich YMCA, 68-70 N. Broad St. For info: 607-337-4028.
ONEONTA
12 Step Literature Group, 4 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, Fireside Room, 305 Main St. For women in any 12-step program. For info: 607-643-2645.
AA 449 open discussion group, noon, 22 Elm St., enter on side by driveway. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA Morning Reflections closed literature group, 7:30 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888- 2B-SOBER.
Alateen, 6 to 7 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-353-9343.
All Recovery Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info: Stephanie, 607-267-8550.
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group, noon, The Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle. For info: 607-547-1650. For respite care, RSVP: 607-264-4013.
Double Trouble in Recovery, 1 p.m., Mountain View Social Club, 9 River St.
Friends of Recovery of Delaware & Otsego Counties Telephone Recovery Support, for info: 607-267-4435, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Open Minded Unity, 8:30 p.m., Lee Hall, CME, State University College at Oneonta.
Otsego County Regional Warm Line, 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., 607-433-0661, 800-377-3281.
Self-Mutilators Anonymous, 7 p.m., The Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info:607-232-0039.
Southern Tier AIDS Program, information on AIDS education, support services; free, anonymous HIV testing, 800-333-0892.
Violence Intervention Program hot line, for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault for residents of Otsego County, 607-432-4855.
OTEGO
AA Back To Basics Group open beginners meeting, ‘Living Sober,’ 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 8 Church St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
SCHOHARIE
AA Schoharie Recovery open Big Book group, noon, Reformed Church, Main Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Schoharie Reformed Church. For info: 518-295-7419.
STAMFORD
Chain Breaks, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St., downstairs, side entrance. For info: sunshineday0424@gmail.com.
SOUTH EDMESTON
AA Early Sunset Group open discussion meeting, 7 p.m., South Edmeston Community Church, 4259 County Route 18. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
WALTON
AA open beginner’s meeting, 8 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Gardiner Place. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
