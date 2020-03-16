TUESDAY
Because of COVID-19, some AA meetings may be canceled, or some people may not be able to attend.
There is a call-in option each day at 2 p.m. AA Meeting Conference Call, 2 p.m., Call-in: 425-436-6360, Access Code: 422932#
BAINBRIDGE
AA Bottom Liners closed step discussion group, 8 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 32 S. Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
COBLESKILL
AA, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Al-Anon, noon, Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info: 518-261-6351.
Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. Adult Grief Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m.,Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel St. Suite 1. For info: 518-234-7611
Parents of Murdered Children, 7 p.m., Cobleskill Elks Lodge, Legion Drive.
COOPERSTOWN
AA closed discussion, closed beginner and closed step meetings, 8 p.m., Christ Episcopal Parish House, 69 Fair St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
DELHI
AA closed step, 7 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 134 Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA All or Nothing Group, open meeting, noon, The Turning Point, 167 Main St.
Caregiver support telephone line, 6 to 9 p.m., presented by Delaware County Office for the Aging Legacy Corps, 607-746-3163.
DOWNSVILLE
AA open discussion, women only group, 7 p.m., Colchester Community Church, 15151 State Highway 30. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
FRANKLIN
AA open discussion, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Main Street. Handicapped-accessible. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
HOBART
AA One Great Hour of Sharing closed step literature meeting, noon, Hobart Presbyterian Church, 5 Maple St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
NORWICH
AA Big Book closed group, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 11 W. Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA Early Risers open meeting, 7 a.m., United Methodist Church, 74 N. Broad St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Potential Unlimited, a support group for all types of disabilities, 1 p.m., North Broad Street United Methodist Church.
ONEONTA
AA 449 closed step meeting, noon, 22 Elm St., enter on side by driveway. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA Big Book Open step study group, 5:30 p.m. Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA Morning Reflections closed discussion group, 7:30 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Friends Of Recovery of Delaware & Otsego Counties’ Telephone Recovery Support, for info: 607-267-4435, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Time for a Change, open literature meeting, 7 p.m., Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info: hot line, 607-762-9116.
Otsego County Regional Warm Line, 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., 607-433-0661, 800-377-3281.
Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous closed meeting, a 12-step support group for those who are struggling with sexual compulsion and/or emotional dependency, no dues or fees. For info, location: 607-441-6049.
Southern Tier AIDS Program, information on AIDS education, support services; free, anonymous HIV testing, 800-333-0892.
Turning Point Al-Anon family open meeting, 5:30 p.m., Turning Point, 22 Elm St.
Violence Intervention Program hot line, for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault for residents of Otsego County, 607-432-4855.
Tuesdays at Two, an Alateen group for teenaged friends and relatives of people with addictions, 2 p.m., Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. For info: Susan, 607-3533-9343.
OXFORD
AA open group, 1:30 p.m., Oxford Veterans Home, 4211 State Highway 220. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) #NY0621, 10:30 a.m., Kelly Hall, St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, 35 Canadarago St. Handicapped-accessible. For info: Mary, 315 858-2553.
ROXBURY
AA closed speaker discussion, 7 p.m., Jay Gould Memorial Reformed Church. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
SCHOHARIE
AA Schoharie Recovery open discussion group, noon, Reformed Church, Main Street.
UNADILLA
AA closed discussion group, 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church, Main Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
