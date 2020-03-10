WEDNESDAY
BAINBRIDGE
SMART: Self management and recovery for addiction training, 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 Church St., town square.
COBLESKILL
Women's AA, 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St.
COOPERSTOWN
AA closed discussion, noon, Christ Episcopal Church parish house, 69 Fair St.
AA open discussion, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 19 Elm St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
Al-Anon, for those with loved ones who are alcoholics, 7:30 p.m., Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Phoenix Mills Cross Road near state Route 28.
Alzheimer’s Association support group, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Cooperstown Center auditorium, Phoenix Mills Cross Road near state Route 28. For info: 607-293-8002.
Dementia support group, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Cooperstown Center, Phoenix Mills Cross Road near state Route 28. For info, Amy: 607-544-2600.
DELHI
AA All or Nothing Group, open meeting, noon, The Turning Point, 167 Main St.
Helios Care Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delaware County e-Center, 5½ Main St. For info: For info: 607-432-5525.
Stay Straight Group of NA, 8 p.m., The Turning Point, 167 Main St.
HOBART
AA One Great Hour of Sharing open discussion group, noon, Hobart Presbyterian Church, 5 Maple Ave. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
JEFFERSON
AA Covered Bridge open beginners group, 7 p.m., Buckhill Farms, 185 Fuller Road. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
MERIDALE
AA closed discussion and open beginner meetings, 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, county Route 10. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
NORWICH
AA Early Risers open meeting, 7 a.m., United Methodist Church, 74 N. Broad St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA open beginner’s meeting, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, 74 N. Broad St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
ONEONTA
AA Lunch Bunch, closed discussion, 1 p.m., St. Mary's Annex Building, 26 Elm St. Enter through the front door. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
AA Morning Reflections Group open Big Book study meeting, 7:30 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Adult Children of Alcoholics open discussion, noon, Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info: 607-433-4718.
Helios Care Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 297 River St. Service Road, Suite 1. For info: 607-432-5525.
Friends of Recovery of Delaware & Otsego Counties Telephone Recovery Support, for info: 607-267-4435, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Otsego County Regional Warm Line, 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., 607-433-0661, 800-377-3281.
Overeaters Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, Elm and Main streets; based on AA’s 12 steps, for anyone who has a problem with food, no fees or weigh-ins. For info: Cindy, 607-432-0595.
Secular Organization for Sobriety (SOS), open discussion meeting, 7 p.m., Turning Point, 22 Elm St. For info: Brian, 607-353-2497.
Southern Tier AIDS Program, information on AIDS education, support services; free, anonymous HIV testing, 800-333-0892.
Stop Smoking support group with coach, Center Street. For location, time: 607-267-4489.
Violence Intervention Program hot line, for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault for residents of Otsego County, 607-432-4855.
OXFORD
AA open meeting, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Office Building, 34 Main St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
SCHOHARIE
AA Schoharie Recovery open step group, noon, Reformed Church, Main Street. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
SIDNEY
AA closed discussion, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 15 Liberty St. For info: AA hot line, 888-2B-SOBER.
UNADILLA
Unadilla TOPS 618, 9 a.m., Unadilla Methodist Church basement, Main Street. For info: 607-432-6847.
WALTON
AA Easy Does It closed Big Book, 8 p.m., New Directions Treatment Center, Kerr’s Creek Road.
Double Trouble, 4 p.m., dinner hour, RSS conference room, 132 Delaware St., third floor. For info: 607-865-3164.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 101 North St. For info: 607-832-5888
