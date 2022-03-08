Tailored book list offerings growing 

Did you know that you can get news about new book releases delivered directly to your inbox? Huntington Memorial Library offers customized reading lists in a variety of genres. When the list arrives in your email, it will include engaging descriptions of each book with a direct link to the library catalog so you can place a hold. Sign-up to receive your NextReads Newsletter online at hmloneonta.org. Scroll to the bottom and click on the eNews box.
If you like to DIY, there’s a book list for you called Home, Garden, and DIY. You’ll find the newest, hottest books that are sure to inspire you.
Don’t want to miss the newest Thrillers? Sign-up to get new releases.
There’s even a list of new books that are most recommended by librarians across the country in the LibraryReads Newsletter. It is composed of books that represent a broad range of reading tastes and showcases new titles, the most buzzed about debuts, genre favorites, bestselling authors and lesser-known midlist titles that you may have missed.
The weekly New York Times bestsellers list is also available.
The newest book list is called Page to Screen and it’s ready for its close-up! It features a professionally curated list of books recently adapted for television and film. The print title, adaptation name (if different), a brief description, release date, and where to watch it will all be easily accessible.
If you’re one of our top DVD borrowers, this will help you to keep up with the latest in pop culture.
For those of you that would like to read the book before seeing the show, this will give you advance notice so you have time to add it to your to-be-read stack. Go ahead, make my day and sign-up for this new book list.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.