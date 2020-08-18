We’re all getting Zoom fatigue these days but I highly recommend some of the library’s new adult programs. Last week I participated in the Local Author Summer Series with Alice Lichtenstein. Wow. She began with a reading of the most intense part of her latest work, “The Crime of Being.” Even though I’m tired of staring at a computer, Alice’s natural exuberance made me feel like I was sitting in the room with her. Her responses to questions from the “humble librarian” Ariel Wilber were well thought out and rich in detail. Alice added a level of fun and self-deprecating humor to the mood that made the time fly by. The good news is that even if you missed it you can find it on HML’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiD4EnqQgaU.
You’ll also find the archived Lit Lattes videos on YouTube. Lit Lattes is the brand new weekly program that’s all about the book. Ariel recommends and describes a handful of books then interviews a guest about their love of reading. It’s chock full of great recommendations for good authors and warnings about bad authors to avoid. At the end, she has a quiz to see if she can stump the guest. You can watch live on Facebook every Friday at 10 a.m. or catch up later on YouTube.
Having in-person book club sessions right now is still not advised so the library started the Virtual Book Club. The August selection is “A House of Ghosts” by W.C. Ryan. Join us online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. The story is set during World War I on an island off the Devon coast and is a gripping mystery full of twists and turns and a kindling romance. The best thing is that you can read it on Hoopla with no waiting for your hold to arrive.
All of us at the library have pledged to offer a month of programs that can be presented in real life. They won’t look like usual library programs but we will offer ways to explore the city and surrounding hills, contests, scavenger hunts and more. If you have a special expertise that you would like to share, let us know. We’d love to partner with you.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
