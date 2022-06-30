WORCESTER CENTRAL SCHOOL
Iriyah Haley is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Worcester Central School. She is the daughter of Eric and Dareth Haley.
She was a member of the Student Council, Yearbook, Wolverine Pride Club and National Honor Society. She also excelled in softball, soccer and basketball.
Haley plans on attending SUNY Brockport to pursue a degree in physical therapy through Upstate Medical University.
Sean Kersmanc is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Worcester Central School. He is the son of Richard and Jennifer Kersmanc.
He was a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society, Science Club, Wolverine Pride Club and participated in the school music program.
Kersmanc plans on attending Cornell University in the fall to purse a degree in animal science with a focus on dairy.
