ONEONTA — The 16th annual SHIFT NY Holistic and Psychic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, at Quality Inn at 5206 State Route 23 in Oneonta. SHIFT stands for Spiritual Holistic Festive Transformation.
According to a media release, the event celebrates alternative healing and wellness and will feature holistic practitioners, psychics, and spiritual teachers from the Northeast.
The Fair also will include vendors of spiritual and metaphysical items and hand-crafted goods. There are also 18 free workshops scheduled on dream interpretation, healing chronic pain, animal communication, sound healing, psychic reading, creating one’s best life, and yoga.
Other activities will include henna tattoos, tarot reading, spiritual healings, aura photos, chair massage, and guided meditation.
Private readings and energy healings will be available for an additional fee.
Advance admission is $10 per day or $15 for both days. Admission at the door will be $13 per day or $18 for both days.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yaxkvtt2 for more information and tickets and to book a private reading or healing. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4t7rpwdx for a detailed program of events, including the workshops.
Five psychic mediums from the Institute for Spiritual Development will deliver messages and evidence of spirit loved ones in a Medium Message Gallery from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 per person.
Each medium reportedly has a style all their own when it comes to receiving messages. They will share stories, tips and techniques for participants to receive signs on their own and deepen the lines of communication with their departed loved ones. Visit https://tinyurl.com/43dk97jw for more information and tickets.
