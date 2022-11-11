Helios Care will sponsor three Tree of Lights ceremonies in November, one in each of its three-county region to which the public is invited.
According to a media release, the annual event began more than 30 years ago to celebrate the memories of loved ones in a positive and uplifting way.
The first ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the United Methodist Church on Chapel Street in Cobleskill.
There will be readings, poems, music by the Schoharie Valley Singers. Once the tree is lit at the ceremony, it will remain lit through the holiday season.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, a ceremony will take place in Delhi at the gazebo in Courthouse Square.
The program will include music by Helios Care board member Beth Patella, remarks by the Eckloff family, readings by board members and guests and blessings by Chaplain Garrett Mercier.
Also at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, a third ceremony will be held in Oneonta at the Helios Care offices at 297 River Street Service Road. There will be music by Gianny Ramos Maya, family remembrances by Nancy Herman, poems, readings and prayers by Chaplain Bruce Helstrom.
Refreshments will be served at all three ceremonies.
Ornaments for the trees may be purchased ahead of time or at the events and placed on the trees to honor or memorialize loved ones. They will remain on the lit trees through the holidays and taken down after Jan. 1.
Call Helios Care at 607-432-6773 for more information and to order ornaments.
