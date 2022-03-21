True and fictional pandemic tales abound

As we hit the second full year of COVID-19, I’ve noticed that I’ve avoided reading books set during a pandemic. Lately though, I’ve been thinking about some of the classics, some that I’ve read, and others that I might add to my to-be-read list. If you’ve never read a pandemic story, some tried and true recommendation are “The Andromeda Strain” by Michael Crichton, “The Stand” by Stephen King, and “Oryx and Crake” by Margaret Atwood.
I don’t read many post-apocalyptic novels but one of my favorites is “A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World” by C.A. Fletcher. I probably picked it up because of the dog but it’s very well written and you’ll fall in love with the main character. In this story, Griz and his parents are alone but not lonely on their remote island. They had each other and their dogs. Then the thief came. There may be no laws left, but if someone steals your dog, you can expect someone to come after you, because what’s the point of love if you’re not loyal.
“Year of Wonders” by Geraldine Brooks is an historical fiction novel. When an infected bolt of cloth carries plague from London to an isolated village, a housemaid named Anna Frith emerges as an unlikely heroine and healer. Through Anna’s eyes we follow the story of the fateful year of 1666, as she and her fellow villagers confront the spread of disease and superstition.
“Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel is definitely on my to-be-read list. It’s centered on life after a devastating swine flu but illustrates how stories and art are the heart of civilization. This is an audacious, darkly glittering novel about art, fame, and ambition set in the eerie days of civilization’s collapse, from the author of three highly acclaimed previous novels.
“The Rationing” by Charles Wheelan has a focus on life-saving drugs during a pandemic. When a puzzling pathogen hits America, there’s just one problem: the government supply of Dormigen, the silver bullet of pharmaceuticals, has been depleted just as demand begins to spike. Set in the near future, “The Rationing” centers around a White House struggling to quell the crisis and control the narrative.
“The End of October” by Lawrence Wright is written by the author best known for his takedown on scientology in “Going Clear.” This novel is set in an internment camp in Indonesia. When the microbiologist and epidemiologist Henry Parsons travels there on behalf of the World Health Organization to investigate, what he finds will soon have staggering repercussions across the globe: an infected man is on his way to join the millions of worshippers in the annual Hajj to Mecca.
“The Book of M” by Peng Shepherd is a debut novel and I was lucky enough to see her in-person at a library conference. “The Book of M” tells the captivating story of a group of ordinary people caught in an extraordinary catastrophe who risk everything to save the ones they love. It is a sweeping debut that illuminates the power that memories have not only on the heart, but on the world itself.
“The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue is set in an Ireland doubly ravaged by war and disease. Nurse Julia Power works at an understaffed hospital in the city center, where expectant mothers who have fallen sick are quarantined into a separate ward to keep the plague at bay. Two outsiders join her and their backgrounds couldn’t be more different. But in the intensity of this ward, over three brutal days, Julia and the women come together in unexpected ways.
If you’re looking for nonfiction accounts of the 1918 global influenza pandemic, you can read “Flu: The Story of the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918” and the “Search for the Virus that Caused it” by Gina Kolata, or “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History” by John Barry.
