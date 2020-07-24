An updated free and reduced price meal policy for area school children has been announced.
Free and reduced meals or free milk may be provided based on 2020-21 household and income eligibility.
Household income guidelines are as follows for free lunch, breakfast and milk: Household of 1: annual $16,588; monthly $1,383; twice per month $692; every two weeks $638; weekly $319; 2: $22,412, $1,868, $934, $862, $431; 3: $28,236, $2,353; $1,177, $1,086, $543; 4: $34,060, $2,839, $1,420, $1,310, $655; 5: $39,884, $3,324, $1,662, $1,534, $767; 6: $45,708, $3,809, $1,905, $1,758, $879; 7: $51,532, $4,295, $2,148, $1,982, $991; 8: $57,356, $4,780, $2,390, $2,206, $1,103. Each additional: $5,824, $486, $243, $224, $112.
Guidelines for reduced priced lunch and breakfast are: 1: $23,606, $1,968, $984, $908, $454; 2: $31,894, $2,658, $1,329, $1,227, $614; 3: $40,182, $3,349, $1,675, $1,546, $773; 4: $48,470, $4,040, $2,020, $1,865, $933; 5: $56,758, $4,730, $2,365, $2,183, $1,092; 6: $65,046, $5,421, $2,711, $2,502, $1,251; 7: $73,334, $6,112, $3,056, $2,821, $1,411; 8: $81,622, $6,802, $3,401, $3,140, $1,570.
Each additional: $8,288, $691, $346, $319, $160.
Parents may call their local school district for more information.
