Use time at home to organize bookshelves

Now that you’re home you finally have the time to organize your bookshelves! If you need inspiration look at #showusyourshelves on Twitter and Instagram. You’ll see people from all over the world showing off their bookshelves. You’ll find color-coded books, books turned so the spines are faced inside, gorgeous libraries, dusty, dark libraries and more. Add your own bookshelf to the collection!
HML uses the Dewey Decimal Classification system to organize the nonfiction collection and it is still the most widely used organization system in the country. It was developed in 1876 by Melville Dewey who founded the American Library Association.
Dewey was well known in his time for being racist, a misogynist, a sexual harasser and an anti-Semite. As a result, last June, his name was stripped from the former Melvil Dewey Medal. His biases show up in his classification system too. The 200s are religion but is focused primarily on Christianity. All other religions are relegated to the 290s. Books about women were shelved with home economics and etiquette, and LGBTQ topics were once placed in the section for abnormal psychology. Dewey’s scheme marginalizes and excludes everyone except white, male, Eurocentric, Christocentric, heterosexual, able-bodied and the mainstream. Nevertheless, his classification system lives on.
Dewey organized materials by subject, discipline or field of study and assigned them a three-digit number. Of course each of the 10 sections can be further divided into more specific sections and those sections are also divided more specifically. If you decide to adopt this system, here’s a quick list of topics:
000-general information, computer science
100-philosophy and psychology
200-religion
300-social sciences
400-language
500-science
600-technology
700-arts and recreation
800-literature
900-history and geography
There are other classification systems. The Library of Congress has its own system and most bookstores use a version of codes provided by Book Industry Standards and Communications. If you’re really serious about organizing and have a deep desire to be a librarian, you can go to librarything.com and catalog your books, movies and music. It is a free system and allows you to talk about what you love with other committed bibliophiles and even track and lend your own books.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Monday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
