Vetted databases provide expert info

Google will provide you with information but if evaluating websites is difficult for some, the Four County Library System databases can be counted on to provide vetted, expert information. Some of the databases available with your library card are provided by Novel NY (New York Online Virtual Electronic Library) funded by the New York State Library. You can find it clicking on the Research Center button at 4cls.org. Be a good citizen. Arm yourself with information from legitimate sources.
Of particular relevance today, the database called Opposing Viewpoints in Context has more than 13,000 pro/con viewpoints on current issues. Issues of interest are highlighted. One of them is called Conspiracy Theories and includes information about the novel coronavirus. It addresses conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19 such as, it’s a Chinese bio-weapon, it’s a drug company plot to sell vaccines, or that it’s the result of 5G cell phone technology. Simply click the button that says explore this topic and you can read an overview. It’s simple to save an article to OneNote or Google Drive, copy the link, download it, print it or email it. It also seamlessly connects to RefWorks, EasyBib and NoodleTools so you can cite your work if you’re writing a report.
The Conspiracy Theories page addresses the topic broadly but you can use the search box to find information on the coronavirus. From there, information is grouped into statistics (51), images (909), video (36), audio (1,244), magazine articles (292), news articles (40,205), academic journals (549), and websites (7).
Other databases in the Current Events, Magazines, and Newspapers section include Flipster, the fantastic resource for current and older magazines. You’ll also find digital archives of local newspapers from Afton, Endicott, Norwich and Sherburne.
On a broader scale, you can find full-text newspapers including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Christian Science Monitor, Los Angeles Times, USA Today and The Washington Post. There are two databases that focus on New York State called NYS Historic Newspapers, and New York State Newspapers.
I’m also happy to report that ProQuest and Ancestry have generously extended temporary home access to the Ancestry Library Edition. This just might be a great time to sort out those tricky genealogy questions.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.