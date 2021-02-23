Are you ready to get creative with video editing? The library has been offering digital literacy classes for many years and the reason we call our programs STEAM, (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) instead of STEM, is so we can include Arts; the creative arm of the maker movement.
Huntington Library is offering video editing workshops for students 10 to 18. The main topics will include basic video editing techniques like importing, splitting, cutting, adding text, transitions, video production, selecting background audio and using filters. Students may register for any or all of the eight sessions that interest them.
Video editing provides a great opportunity for students to step away from the academic nature of online school and develop an outlet to express themselves creatively. Who knows? Maybe someone will go on to have a professional YouTube channel. Developing a skillset in video editing, an art form all its own, can also be important for other careers that are steeped in a media landscape.
The program will use free, open source software. Anyone with a computer can participate. We know that this will reduce barriers for participation but understand that it doesn’t eliminate them. If someone wants to participate and doesn’t have a computer, they can get special permission to use one of the public computers in the library for an extended time session. Hopefully, within the next year, the building will be fully open and patrons will be able to stay in the library and use the available technology.
Temporary Library Hours until March 15: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
