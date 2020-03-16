Virus calls for aggressive practices

More than 100 years ago, the Huntington home was used as an emergency hospital during the worst flu pandemic of all time. The 1918 flu, also called the Spanish flu claimed an estimated 50 million people’s lives (the equivalent of 200 million today); more than the combined deaths in World War I and II.
The Eastern Seaboard and particularly Philadelphia were the hardest hit in the country. Smithsonian magazine’s photographs of emergency hospitals set up with row upon row of cots makes me wonder what this library must have looked like during that difficult time.
In 1918, medicine was hardly what we would call modern. Many physicians still ascribed to the belief that miasma caused disease even though the germ theory had been established in 1880. Since the Middle Ages, miasma was believed to be a poisonous vapor or mist that could cause disease and could be identified by its foul smell. Believing in miasma actually helped fight disease in the warm months because it encouraged people to sanitize buildings. Unfortunately, when the weather was cold, the smells weren’t apparent so sanitation was forgotten. Florence Nightingale firmly believed in miasma and was well known for her efforts to keep hospitals clean, fresh and airy.
We’ve come a long way since 1918 when doctors knew that viruses existed but had never seen one with an electron microscope. They didn’t know that viruses are genetic material wrapped in a membrane of phospholipids with glycoproteins. There were no tests so people with mild symptoms could self-quarantine. Health care providers had no protective equipment and patients couldn’t be given important respiratory support because respirators didn’t exist.
In the Illustrated Current News, Volume 1, No. 788, Oct. 18, 1918, the following recommendations were made:
“Do not take any person’ breath.
Keep the mouth and teeth clean.
Avoid those that cough and sneeze.
Don’t visit poorly ventilated places.
Keep warm, get fresh air and sunshine.
Don’t use common drinking cups, towels, etc.
Cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze.
Avoid Worry, Fear and Fatigue.
Stay at home if you have a cold.
Walk to your work or office.
In sick rooms wear a gauze mask like in the illustration.”
At HML, we are disinfecting all common surfaces with the recommended ratio of 4 teaspoons of bleach to a quart of water each morning before opening and several times during the day. We have begun a rotating quarantine of the toys in the children’s so that items will be left untouched for at least 48 hours. Most influenza viruses die within 6 to 48 hours when on hard surfaces although we do not know how long it takes a coronavirus. Viruses tend to lose efficacy faster on fabrics and other soft material. We are vigilantly monitoring the spread of the virus and more aggressive action will be taken as the health department makes recommendations.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Monday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
