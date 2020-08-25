As libraries and museums began planning to reopen during the pandemic, information was needed to determine the proper handling of materials. The REALM Project (Reopening Archives, Libraries and Museums) is a research project developed by the Online Computer Library Center, a worldwide, member driven library cooperative, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Battelle, a global research and development organization committed to science and technology, to determine how long the corona virus survives on typical materials.
They began by collecting, reviewing and summarizing authoritative research that applies to materials commonly found in the collections and facilities of archives, libraries, and museums. In coordination with subject matter experts, they conducted laboratory testing to investigate how COVID-19 interacts with common materials.
During Phase 1, they collected, curated and disseminated information for handling physical collections. They worked with experts at Battelle to conduct laboratory testing scenarios and to prioritize material types. Test 1 included hardback book covers, softback book covers, plain paper pages inside of a book, plastic book covers, and DVD cases. Based on this research, we began quarantining all library materials for 72 hours. Test 2 included braille paper pages, glossy paper pages from a coffee table book, magazine pages, children’s board books, and archival folders. Based on this research, the library subsequently extended quarantine of library materials for 96 hours because trace amounts of the virus were found on magazine pages.
During Phase 2, additional research was conducted to examine a different set of materials. Test 3 results were released last week and the materials tested were USB cassettes for Talking Books, discs from DVDs and books on CD, plastic storage containers (rigid and flexible), and Plexiglas. It was discovered that the virus was detected at day five on rigid plastic, Plexiglas and the USB cassette.
Day 5 was the final time tested. With an abundance of caution, the library decided to quarantine materials for 5 days.
Test 4 began on July 31. It includes four of the materials investigated in Test 1. Materials are stacked in bins, book drops and on shelves. Polyethylene foam not previously tested will be included in this test. Results are expected to be released in mid-September.
