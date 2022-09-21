To make additions or changes to this list, call The Daily Star at 607-441-7206.
FEEDING PROGRAMS AND FOOD BANKS
Cooperstown Food Bank, 25 Church St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Executive Director Will Kleffner, 607-547-8902, cooperstownfoodpantry.org. Volunteers need to staff the Food Pantry (training provided) and unload monthly deliveries from regional food bank.
The Hartwick Food Pantry, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick, NY 13348. Regina Palmer, 607-293-7331.
The Lord’s Table, 18 Elm St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to help with a feeding program serving a full dinner Monday through Friday evenings. 607-432-1458, feedingministries@stjamesoneonta.org
Saturday’s Bread Soup Kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Cooks, supervisors, prep crews and general help needed. Kendra, 607-386-0522.
St. Mary’s Food Pantry, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to perform office work, escort patrons through the pantry, unload food, sort produce, etc. Call Linda, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, 607-386-2623.
HEALTH-RELATED FACILITIES
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County, 72 Main St., Delhi, NY 13753. Mary Rosenthal, executive director. 607-746-8300, www.adaconline.org
Alzheimer’s Association, The Meadows, Suite 2, 140 County Route 33 West, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Ann Marie Thayer, Program Manager, 607-547-1650, ann.thayer@alz.org
American Cancer Society, Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790. 800-227-2345.
American Heart Association, Otsego County Chapter, 120 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502 Tabitha Poplaski, 315-580-3964, tabitha.poplaski@heart.org
American Red Cross Mohawk Valley, 1415 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501, 315-733-4666, www.redcross.org
American Red Cross Northeastern New York, 33 Everett Road, Albany, NY 12205, 518-458-8111, www.redcross.org
American Red Cross Southern Tier, 620 E. Main St., Endicott, NY 13760 607-785-7207, www.redcross.org
At Home Care, 287 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Laurie Neander, executive director. 607-432-7924 www.ahcnys.org
Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820. Training required for all volunteer work. Tammy Christman, Director of Community Outreach and Volunteer Services, 607-432-6773, tammy.christman@helioscare.org, www.HeliosCare.org
Grand Gorge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 301, Grand Gorge, NY 12434. Karen Hinkley. EMT/CFR training available. 607-588-6281.
LEAF Council on Alcoholism/Addictions, 189 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Julia Dostal, executive director. 607-432-0090, carol.mandigo@leafinc.org.
Oneonta Community Health Center, 31 Main St., Suite 2A, offers free primary health care to uninsured and under-insured adults. Primary care providers, nurses and office workers needed. 607-433-0300, oneontaclinic2@stny.twcbc.com, www.oneontaclinic.org
Southern Tier AIDS Program, 122 Baldwin St., Johnson City, NY 13790. Candace Phelan, coordinator of volunteer services. 800-333-0892 www.stapinc.org
Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties, dedicated to addiction recovery, The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta, NY 13820; 167 Main St., Delhi, NY 13753. John Arlet, manager, 607-267-4435, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org
HOSPITALS
A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta 13820. Laura, director of volunteer services. 607-431-5042, laura.lampe@aos.mh.org
Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326, gerald.paciello@bassett.org, 607-547-3626, www.bassett.org/patients-visitors/volunteer-program
Chenango Memorial Hospital, 179 N. Broad St., Norwich, NY 13815. Julie Clarke, volunteer office. 607-337-4151, julie_clarke@uhs.org
Cobleskill Regional Hospital, 178 Grandview Drive, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Eric Stein, director. 518-254-3456
Delaware Valley Hospital, 1 Titus Place, Walton 13856. Volunteer Services Office, 607-865-2409.
O’Connor Hospital, 460 Andes Road, Delhi, NY 13753. Barbara Green, Human Resources, volunteer coordinator. 607-746-0030, barbara.green@oconnorhosp.org
MISCELLANEOUS
The Arc Otsego, 35 Academy St., P.O. Box 490, Oneonta, NY 13820. 607-435-0419, info@arcotsego.org
Athelas Therapeutic Riding Inc., providing therapeutic riding for children and adults with mental, physical and emotional challenges and special needs. Northfield Farm, 1179 County Highway 5, Briar Creek Road, Otego, NY 13825. 607-783-2321. Volunteer contact Denna Brand, 607-285-5055.
Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego and Schoharie Counties, 176 Main St., Oneonta NY 13820. Volunteers needed in helping individuals meet their basic needs through the Caring Connections program. Tracey Martindale, program director. 607-432-0061.
Days for Girls International, 18 Ontio Terrace, Unadilla NY, 13849. Jeanette Mulford, Ambassador and Unadilla Team Leader. 607-643-8209. Sewers and non-sewers welcome to help produce washable feminine hygiene kits to allow female students world-wide to stay in school.
CORE VALUES Thrift Shop, 112 Main St., Stamford, NY 12167. 607-652-4772.
Delaware Opportunities Safe Against Violence Program, 35430 State Highway 10, Hamden, NY 13782. Volunteers needed to answer the hotline. 607-746-6278, 866-457-7233.
Destination Oneonta, 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. Volunteers are needed for Fabulous Friday and Holiday Events. Katrina Van Zandt, membership coordinator. 607-432-2941, destinationoneonta@gmail.com
Greater Oneonta Fund for Animal Responsibility, P.O. Box 755, Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to assist in clinic, office and call monitoring. 607-441-0670. contact@gofar.org
Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County, 403-B Chestnut St., Oneonta, Volunteers needed to serve on board of directors, as committee members and construction site workers. Visit habitatotsego.org, email habitatotsego@gmail.com, call 607-432-7874, or find them on Facebook for more information.
Help Restore Hope Center, 25 Conkey Ave., Norwich, seeks individuals with an open mind and heart to assist with domestic violence hotline. Call 315-363-0048, email bflood@liberty-resources.org, or visit www.liberty-resources.org/hrhc/
Hero Fund America Inc., www.herofundamerica.org, P.O. Box 81, Sharon Springs, NY 13459, Volunteers needed for Oct. 2, 2021 Run 4 The Hills. Contact: Ann-Marie Kyes ann@herofundamerica.org, 607-434-7926.
Major’s Inn Foundation, P.O. Box 242, Gilbertsville, NY 13776. Cece Rowe. Volunteers sought for restoration work. 607-783-2967.
Nex-to-New Thrift Store, 11 Main St., Sidney, 607-563-3434.
Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Lynn Bailey, volunteer coordinator. 607-432-0010, ext. 203, lbailey@oneontaymca.org
Otsego County Medical Reserve Corps, 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 3, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Gloria. 607-547-6483,
Pindars Corners Volunteer Fire Department, 607-432-3344.
Salvation Army, 25 River St., Oneonta NY 13820. Volunteers needed with Sunday dinners, 1:30 to 5 p.m. 432-5960.
The Storehouse Thrift Shop, 332 Main St, Worcester. Call 607-638-9339, 397-8226.
Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Thrift shop, dog socialization program and shelter volunteers, 607-547-8111, info@thesas.org
United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties, 31 Maple St., Oneonta. Volunteers needed for summer lunch program, back-to-school project, golf ball drop and Chinese auction, food distributions, senior meal deliveries and transportation. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Valerie Adams, 607-267-2091, vadams@unitedwaydo.org, www.unitedwaydo.org. On website, click on Volunteer and Galaxy.
MUSEUMS, TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
Afton Historical Society Museum, 116 Main St. Volunteers needed all year. Nick Caldiero. 607-693-1408.
Andes Society for History & Culture, The Hunting Tavern Museum, Main Street, Andes, NY 13731. Tour guides and museum shop volunteers needed. 845-676-3775, ashc@catskill.net
Delaware County Historical Association, State Route 10, Delhi, NY 13753. Tim Duerden. 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
Delaware & Ulster Railroad, State Route 28, Arkville, NY 12406. David Riordan, executive director, 845-586-2929.
The Farmers’ Museum/Fenimore Art Museum at 5798 St. Hwy 80, Cooperstown seeks special event volunteers. Contact Associate Director for Human Resources Mary Myers at 607-547-1462 or email mary.myers@fenimoreart.org
Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., P.O. Box 814; Oneonta NY 13820. Director Marcela Micucci, director@oneontahistory.org; President John Pontious, 607-432-0960.
Hanford Mills Museum, P.O. Box 99, East Meredith, NY 13757. Kajsa Harley, program coordinator. Volunteers needed for special events, working with museum collections, cataloging and more. 607-278-5744, kajsah@hanfordmills.org
Hyde Hall Inc., P.O. Box 721, Cooperstown, NY 13326. John Bower, marketing manager. 607-547-5098, ext. 6. www.hydehall.org
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, P.O. Box 7, Howes Cave, NY 12092. Maria Vann, Director. 518-296-8949, www.iroquoismuseum.org, info@iroquoismuseum.org
Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society, P.O. Box 681, Oneonta, NY 13820. Wendy York, general manager, 607-432-2429, wendy@lrhs.com
National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Inc., 25 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. HR Dept: Ryan Selzner, rselzner@baseballhall.org, 607-547-7200.
Northeast Classic Car Museum, 24 Rexford St., Norwich, NY 13815, Brenda Rose, Volunteer Coordinator, 607-334-2886, brenda@classsiccarmuseum.org
Old Stone Fort Museum Complex, 145 Fort Road, Schoharie, NY 12157, Volunteer Coordinator, 518-295-7192, TheOldStoneFort.org
Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 31 Elm St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Helen K.B. Rees, president. 607-433-2795, hkrcat@aol.com
The Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta, NY 13820. 607-431-4480 ext. 1, museums@hartwick.edu
NURSING HOMES
A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital Nursing Home, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Robin Voorhis, activities director. 607-431-5512 rvoorhis@aofmh.org
Chase Memorial Nursing Home, P.O. Box 250, New Berlin, NY 13411. Activities Department, Annette MacLeod. 607-847-7031.
Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 330 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Activities Department, 607-432-8500.
Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Crossroads, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Activities director, 607-544-2672.
Robinson Terrace, 28652 State Highway 23, Stamford, NY 12167 Kathy Weisenbarger. 607-652-7521 kathyweisenbarger@yahoo.com
SENIOR CITIZENS
Delaware County Office for the Aging, 97 Main St., Delhi, NY 13753. Bonnie Radley, volunteer coordinator. 607-832-5750, bonnie.radley@co.delaware.ny.us
Hampshire House Assisted Living, 1846 County Highway 48, Oneonta, NY 13820. Amy Norris, recreation director. 607-432-6171, anorris@pslgroupllc.com
Otsego County Office for the Aging, Meadows Office Complex Suite 5, 140 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Tamie Reed, director. Medicare insurance counseling, medical transportion drivers, Tai Chi instructors, telephone reassurance and tax preparation. 607-547-7571, reed@otsgocounty.com
Robynwood Home for Adults, 43 Walnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Helen Forest. 607-432-6387, Brie Thompson, Life Enrichment Coordinator, activities@robynwood.com
veterans
American Legion Post 276, 17 S. Washington Ave., Oxford. Urgent and immediate help needed with Sunday Community Breakfasts, 607-843-8166; or amerlegion@stny.rr.com
VOTER SERVICES
Project HAVA, 6104 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820. A protection and advocacy for voter access program at the Catskill Center for Independence. Project HAVA Director Meghan Staring. 607-432-8000, Meghan.staring@ccfi.us, www.ccfi.us
YOUTH SERVICES
Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego and Schoharie Counties, 21 Liberty St., Sidney. Mentoring program looking for caring and committed adults to volunteer as mentors for at-risk youths in Delware County. Contact Mentoring Program Coordinator Kayla Johnson at 607-604-4071 or kjohnson@charitiesccdo.org
Delaware Opportunities Big Buddy, a program for at-risk youths in Delaware and Otsego counties providing them with positive role models. Volunteer opportunities for Big Buddies to participate in regular one-on-one and group activities. Contact Heather McAdams, 607-746-1746, hmcadams@delop.org
Family Resource Network, 46 Oneida St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to assist with folding, labeling and sorting newsletter for mailing; helping at special events and fundraisers; sharing a special talent or skill with families at a support group; or accompanying a parent to a meeting. Call 607-432-0001, or visit https://familyrn.org/how-to-help/
Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, www.gsnypenn.org. Volunteers needed to lead and co-lead troops, coordinate product sales, delegates, program coordinators and meeting coordinators. eshultis@gsnypenn.org
Girls on the Run, P.O. Box 118, Fly Creek, NY 13337. Sally Trosset, event director. 607-437-1985, sally.trosset@girlsontherun.org
Oneonta World of Learning at Fortin Park, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. Enriching Life Through Play. Responsible volunteers needed to help staff additional regular hours. Contact worldoflearning@live.com.
Otsego County 4-H Youth Development Program, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Volunteer positions available. Call 607-547-2536.
The Children’s Center, Opportunities for Otsego, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Volunteers needed in the drop in daycare room. 607-547-6426, thalstead@ofoinc.org
The Place, P.O. Box 971/20 East Main St. Norwich, NY 13815. Rebecca Sands, executive director. 607-336-9696, Rebeccasands.executivedirector@theplacenorwich.com
