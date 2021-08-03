 What to read while waiting for Haig's novel

Those waiting to read “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, may want to consider giving these books, described as similar, a try.
“Or What You Will” by Jo Walton is a story told by an imaginary friend who has taken the form of a dragon, scholar, warrior, lover and thief. But he is also just an idea and when his creator begins to die from cancer, he decides to convince her to attempt immortality. As she writes her final novel set in Florence, the imaginary friend thinks he knows how to step off the wheel of mortality together.
“Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi was a popular Virtual Book Club selection this year. In a small café in Tokyo, you can sit at a special table and get the chance to travel back in time. But there are rules and the most important one is that you must return before the coffee gets cold. This is a heartwarming and quirky story about four customers who travel in time. This story explores the age old question: what would you change if you could travel back in time?
“Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson is about a character with an apparently infinite number of lives. In one, she dies before her first breath is drawn. In another, she lets out a lusty wail and embarks on a life that will be unique. As she grows, she is doomed to die in a variety of ways and be reborn into her loving family. Sometimes she remembers past lives, sometimes she doesn’t. It’s a good journey through all of life’s possibilities.
“A Long Way Down” by Nick Hornby displays the author’s trademark warm and witty prose according to Booklist. The story follows four depressed individuals who all attempt suicide on New Year’s Eve. It tells of connections made and missed, punishing regrets and the grace of second chances.
“The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern is a story about a graduate student who discovers a story of his own childhood in a rare book hidden in the stacks. Desperate to make sense of it, he uncovers a series of clues that lead him to a masquerade party in a secret club in New York. What he finds is a hidden library that is protected by many but in danger of destruction by others. As the student explores the underground twisting tunnels and darkened stairwells, he discovers his purpose.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
