Graham Wooden of Oneonta is one of 70 Mansfield University student-athletes who earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete recognition for the recently completed 2021-22 season. Wooden is a member of Mansfield’s men’s basketball team.
Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year in order to be recognized.
A total of 92 Muhlenberg College student-athletes, including Benjamin Arehart of Delhi, were recognized for their performance in the classroom, on the field, court, track and course with their selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring season.
A student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing and carry at least a 3.40 cumulative grade-point average through the end of the fall semester to be named to the academic honor roll.
After two years of canceled flights and postponed itineraries, SUNY Oneonta students are once again able to travel internationally and take part in study abroad programs across the world this summer, with more set to leave in the fall.
Through the college’s Office of Global Education, 12 SUNY Oneonta students completed summer exchange programs at the American College of Greece in Athens, Greece, including Alexander Ceacareanu of Oneonta. Ceacareanu is studying digital & studio art at SUNY Oneonta.
When not in class, the students went scuba diving, took part in a sunset meditation experience in Cape Sounion, went cliff jumping on the Greek islands of Hydra and Santorini, visited Poseidon’s Temple and viewed the Parthenon from the top of the Acropolis.
