Helen Higgins of Otego received the Dr. Edward Fitch Prize in Greek at Hamilton College’s annual convocation ceremony on Aug. 24.
Higgins, a junior majoring in government, is a graduate of Unatego Central School.
The Dr. Edward Fitch Prize in Greek, founded by E. Root Fitch, Class of 1886, is awarded annually to that student who, on completion of one year of Greek, has maintained the best record in that subject. The appointee must elect Greek in the following year to be eligible for the award.
Michael Walsh was recently named director of the Griffiths Center for Collaboration and Innovation at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
According to a media release, as GCCI director, Walsh will be responsible for leading and advancing a culture of collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship at the college.
He will report directly to President Darren Reisberg and work with the college’s senior leadership team and others to implement the strategic direction for the Center. He will also provide oversight for the college’s Center for Craft Food & Beverage and soon-to-open Grain Innovation Center.
Walsh joins Hartwick from Clarkson University, where he has served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility since 2009. Most recently he served as director for industry engagement, where he was responsible for building academic and research partnerships with key partners.
As further stated in the release, launched in 2018 with a $1.25 million gift from Sally Griffiths Herbert ’88, H’19 and Tim Herbert, the GCCI is an idea incubator and an instigator of innovative approaches and creative problem solving.
The Center serves as an umbrella for three innovation stations, the Makerspace, Fabrication Lab (Fab Lab), and entrepreneurship hub (E-Hub), where ideas, theory and practice will support entrepreneurial models of thought and action across the curriculum.
Rogers Environmental Education Center Executive Director Simon Solomon has left that post for a similar position at Central New York Land Trust located in Skaneateles.
According to a media release, Friends of Rogers Center Board President John Pumilio said, “Simon’s departure will leave a big hole in the Rogers Center family. Over the past nine years, Simon has helped to successfully lead our organization through challenging times with great skill and professionalism. Above all, Simon has been a great community leader and friend to everyone who has been touched by Rogers.
Director of Development Heather Tehan will serve as interim director while a search is conducted to replace Simon, who was given a farewell reception on Friday, Aug. 26.
The Institute for Rural Vitality at SUNY Cobleskill recently welcomed the following three members to its team.
According to a media release, the increase in members will allow the Institute to expand its reach and further extend the resources offered.
Food Science Program Coordinator Mary B. Cool obtained her bachelor’s degree in food science from Cornell University and has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Her expertise lies predominantly in new food product development and she has managed both internal and outsourced new product food production with Life Savers Inc., White Wave Foods and Beech Nut Nutrition.
Program Administrator Katerina Weingarten is an alumna of SUNY Cobleskill’s agricultural business management program and went on to receive her master’s degree at Oklahoma State University in agricultural communications. She worked for Oklahoma State University’s Department of Brand Management for two years and has been an independent marketing and communication consultant since August 2020. Growing up, Weingarten was active in 4-H and FFA, showing livestock locally, and was a member of Block and Bridle, the National Agri-Marketing Association Club, and the Livestock Judging Team while attending SUNY Cobleskill.
Mohawk Valley Farm and Food Program Coordinator Melissa Struckle is an agricultural business management graduate of SUNY Cobleskill with more than a dozen years of program coordination experience in higher education. Struckle has completed graduate work focused on food and agribusiness, and brings a lifetime of agricultural experience, growing up on a dairy operation, showing dairy cattle at the local and national level, and active in 4-H and the Dairy Ambassador Program. Today, Struckle remains connected to agriculture by operating a small farm where she raises goats, cattle, and miniature donkeys.
Additionally, The Institute for Rural Vitality had two interns for the summer. Josephin Colon provided program support for the Mohawk Valley Farm and Food Program and Bennett Ashely created a series of workshops to benefit small businesses, individuals looking to create businesses and business professionals hoping to reaffirm their skills.
