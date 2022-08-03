SUNY Oneonta’s campus has 40 students engaged in research projects covering disciplines from anthropology to sport sciences this summer.
According to a media release, 16 faculty members are assisting students from 15 different majors with hands-on experience, lab work and mentoring local children, as part of their research. They will present their findings during a showcase from Sept. 8 to 15, in Hunt Union.
Nearly $90,000 in Student Research Grants was given to support students in what is described in the release as the most robust and discipline-diverse Summer Research Development Program the college has ever offered. Through financial support from the College at Oneonta Foundation, 30 student participants received stipends of up to $3,000 each, in addition to project-related funding and campus housing.
Area students involved include Hilde Savino of Sidney, Jacob Ghiorse of Oneonta, Andrew Lutz of Oneonta, Taylor Wall of Cobleskill and Jhon Rios of Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.