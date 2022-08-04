Outside on the SUNY Oneonta Red Dragon soccer field, area girls ages 9 to 11 took part in a four-day summer sports and life skills camp in mid-July called “Getting a Move on Girls Sports” to empower young women and help them “feel confident in their ability to participate in sports teams without the bias of societal views.” It was part of a research project called “Implementation of a Life Skill Curriculum in a Youth Sport Setting” that three sport & exercise sciences students are working on alongside Assistant Professor Katherine Griffes.
Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh is a team member for the project. Terrell is studying exercise science at SUNY Oneonta.
Work included preparation and training for, as well as hosting, the sports camp, overseeing the entire curriculum, and supervising counselors and campers. Their work will now focus on data collection and analysis.
Elsewhere, in the basement of the physical science building, Matthew Williams of Sidney and other students have been observing and analyzing dental replicas from chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, orangutans and monkeys, checking the surface of the teeth for enamel defects, which reflect growth disruptions during the animal’s life. They’re working alongside Biological Anthropology Assistant Professor Kate McGrath. Williams is majoring in adolescent education social studies and anthropology at SUNY Oneonta.
The project, called “Measuring the effect of early life stress on great ape bone and tooth development,” is designed to form the most comprehensive analysis of skeletal stress markers in close living relatives. One of its practical applications will be to better understand how stress affects development in human beings.
Inside a physical science laboratory, seven members of SUNY Oneonta’s 2022 iGEM team are working on their project “CyanoSpectre,” engineering a cyanophage “toolkit” that other synthetic biologists can use to make it easier to genetically engineer and build beneficial properties into cyanobacteria. Their faculty mentors are Associate Professors Kelly Gallagher and Jill Fielhaber and Professor Bill Vining. iGEM stands for International Genetically Engineered Machine.
The team, made up of biology, chemistry and biochemistry students, will travel to Paris in late October to compete in the iGEM Grand Jamboree, an annual event showcasing the projects of more than 400 multidisciplinary teams from 40 countries around the world. Until then, their progress can be followed on the college’s iGEM website.
This is SUNY Oneonta’s fourth iGEM team and third time competing in the Grand Jamboree.
Area students involved include Jacob Aubrey and Cristopher Solano, both of Oneonta.
The camp and projects are part of the college’s Summer Research Fellowship Program.
