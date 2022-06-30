The Livestock Foundation's 2022 Agriculture Scholarship was awarded to Autumn Madugno, a June graduate of Bainbridge-Guilford High School who plans to study animal science with a concentration in dairy production at SUNY Cobleskill.
According to a media release, judges were very impressed with Madugno's essay on sustainable practices in farming and dairy production, a requirement of scholarship applicants.
SUNY Oneonta students, three of them local, recently participated in an 18-day field trip to the Rocky Mountain region.
The trip, led by Associate Professor of Paleontology and Geology Leigh Fall and Biology Professor Donna Vogler, allowed 12 students learn first-hand about the flora, fauna, formations and ecosystems in Colorado, Arizona and Utah. Surrounded by desert, mountains and tumbleweeds, students honed their observation and identification skills, collecting geological and ecological data and analyzing that data to better understand how the natural world works.
Spending time at the Grand Canyon, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Arches National Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park, students practiced identifying rocks, fossils, plants, and animals, recorded their observations in a field notebook, and synthesized their data in field presentations.
At night, students set up camp and prepared meals, and then tented under the stars.
Students said the trip impacted them in many ways, allowing them to make close friendships, validating their choice in major, seeing beautiful landforms and, most importantly, taking what was learned in the classroom and applying it in the real world.
Area students who went on the trip include Samantha Martin of Howes Cave, Johannah Mollitor of Cobleskill and Rylie Smith of Middleburgh.
Seven SUNY Oneonta students spent the last month digging into the past and honing skills for the future during the Pine Lake Archaeological Field School, now in its 19th year.
A collaborative effort between SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, the Archaeological Field School introduces students to the basic methods archaeologists use to identify, excavate, record and interpret archaeological sites. SUNY Oneonta provides most of the equipment, while Hartwick provides the place — Pine Lake Environmental Campus in West Davenport.
Tucked away in a field nestled between Pine Lake and Charlotte Creek, students worked each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., sifting through excavated dirt and searching for evidence of ancient hunter-gatherer communities in an area believed to have been a gathering place for Native American people thousands of years ago. The school drew students from SUNY Oneonta, SUNY Albany, SUNY Buffalo and Syracuse University.
This is the only pre-historic field school in the region, according to SUNY Oneonta Anthropology Professor Renee Whitman, who started the field school in 2003 and co-directs it now. It's also one of the only field schools where students spend time in the field and in the lab, processing found artifacts, analyzing and completing data entry. When not in the field or the lab, students cook and have meals together and stay in cabins at Pine Lake.
Class of 2013 alumnus Kasey Heiser majored in anthropology and attended the field school as a student in 2011. After graduating, he earned his master's degree in anthropology at Binghamton University and, like many other field school alumni, has worked in Cultural Resource Management (required archaeology before construction can begin to mitigate impact) since then. He has returned to Pine Lake almost every year to serve as a field assistant.
"The field school taught me so much, from how to work with others to the basics of what I needed to know for CRM," Heiser said. "Now, working with FEMA and other organizations on grant applications and other projects, whenever there is a historical aspect, I'm the one who gets asked those questions."
Area students who took part in the Archaeological Field School include Allison Anderson of Cobleskill, Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs, Jacob Lyons of Morris and Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta.
